Eighth graders at Maryville Middle School, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway and West Nodaway toured, October 7, local manufacturers for a look at the various jobs and careers available. The places the students toured are Maryville Metal Culverts, JL Houston-Houston Poly Tank, United Electric/United Fiber, Kawasaki, Federal Mogul/DRIV and Mosaic Medical Center.