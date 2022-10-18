Northwest Missouri State University student Olivia Parker is the recipient of the Luther C. “Luke” Skelton Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Parker, a freshman studio art major with a drawing emphasis from Pickering, is the daughter of Matthew and Amber Parker.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in a full course load for the academic year. Preference is given to students from North Nodaway High School as well as students preparing to teach, as evidenced by a declared major in any content area within the field of teacher education.

The scholarship honors Skelton, who served as a teacher, coach and superintendent at Hopkins between 1942 and 1950. Skelton was known for having an outstanding ability to discern his students’ individual talents and needs as well as his unfaltering commitment to helping students develop into intelligent and thoughtful men and women.