The Maryville High School Spoofhound boys soccer team advanced to state after its win over previously undefeated Smithton, 1-0, on November 13. Jacob Ferris scored the winning goal with an assist from James DiStefano with five minutes left in the game.

Members of the team are, front: Coach Chase Tolson, Will Thornsberry, Gabe Baldwin, Tucker Wilmes, Ian Stephenson, Dayn Henderson, Ferris, Boyd Gallaher, DiStefano, Kason Teale, Landon Baker, Coach Jesus Gonzalez; back: John Little, Quinn Pettlon, Maven Vette, Andrew Cronk, Lane Hazen, Jaxson Staples, Tegan Haer, Truett Haer and Marcus Henggeler.

The Hounds will play Lutheran St. Charles, the number one ranked team in Class 1, in the semifinal game at noon, Friday, November 19 at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. If they win, they will play in the state championship at 11 am, Saturday, November 20. If they lose, they will play in the third place game at 10 am on Saturday.