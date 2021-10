First responders from the Nodaway County Ambulance District, Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Maryville Public Safety and Fire Department were honored at the October 22 Maryville High School Spoofhound football game. Firetrucks with flashing lights were parked at the north end of the stadium. Some of the players carried flags with the thin blue line as they came onto the field. Then the players took thank-yous to the first responders.