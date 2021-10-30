Museum features paranormal happenings

The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, will have local author Jason Offutt share stories of legends and paranormal happenings in Nodaway County at 2 pm, Sunday, October 31.

Offutt will sign his books which are available for purchase after the presentation. Also, the exhibits will be open for viewing. Refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome.

Skidmore Firehouse holds hot dog roast

The Skidmore Volunteer Fire District is hosting a hot dog roast on Halloween starting at 5 pm, Sunday, October 31 at the firehouse. Skidmore City Hall is handing out treats that evening.

Ravenwood celebrates Halloween at fire station

A Halloween Fun Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 pm, Sunday, October 31 at the fire station. It is free to the public. There will be hotdogs, hot chocolate, candy, train rides, bounce houses and more.

Ravenwood Christian Church sponsors trunk or treat

The Ravenwood Christian Church will hold an open house and trunk or treat from 5 to 8 pm, Sunday, October 31 in the youth annex.