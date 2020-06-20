The Maryville High School Spoofhound Football team worked June 13 to weed and mulch the Nodaway County Courthouse lawn. COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football players from doing their annual task in April.

The athletes are, front: Caden Stoecklein, Brady Farnan, Caleb Kreizinger, Connor Weiss; second row: Joey Patterson, Don Allen, Colton Eighmy, Tye Halley, Clay Pritzel; third row: Gabe Baldwin, Adrian McGee, Cameron Jenkins; back: Macen Shurvington and Drew Burns.