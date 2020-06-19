Shirley Jean Zech, 85, Maryville, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 3, 1934, in Maryville, to Dr. Kirtley J. and Vivian Buhler Sears. She grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1952. She attended Northwest Missouri State Teacher College, Maryville.

On October 3, 1953, she married John Joseph Zech at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, June 20 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. The funeral Mass will be live streamed via stgregorysmaryville.org.

Parish and family rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Friday, June 19 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, with a visitation to follow from 6 to 8 pm.

Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Home Health and Hospice, or St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church School, both of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.