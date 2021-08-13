Meggan Nichole McGuire, 35, Lincoln, NE, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

She was born November 27, 1985, in Fairfax, to Christie L. Caldwell. She was a 2004 graduate of Maryville High School.

Celebration of life will be at 11 am, Monday, August 16 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, August 15 at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in care of Christie Swalley to be used for Meggan’s children’s education.

