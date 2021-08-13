Michael Forrest McKee, 65, Hopkins, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home.

He was born January 21, 1956, in Maryville, to Gale F. “Hoover” and Betty J. Smith McKee. He had lived all his life in the area.

On December 20, 1980, he married Teresa Lynn Gerdes at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins.

Memorial services were Thursday, August 12 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be later at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Pickering Horse Show, c/o the Pickering Lions Club, to erect a bench in Mike’s honor at the arena.

