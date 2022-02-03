A deep freeze can bring an outdoor opportunity for hardy anglers. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free ice fishing clinic from 9 am to noon, Saturday, February 5 at Mozingo Lake.

The clinic will cover what equipment and techniques are effective for ice fishing. Subjects such as ice safety will also be covered.

Registration is required. Participants will be notified if ice conditions warrant a change in schedule. Anglers must dress appropriately for winter weather. To register, call MDC’s Northwest Regional Office at 816.271.3100 or visit short.mdc.mo.gov/4ZX.