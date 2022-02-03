On June 15, 1940, Harold “Hal” Wilmarth was born to Vern and Dorothy Neill Wilmarth. He grew up in rural Adams County, IA, and attended a rural county school. In 1958, Harold graduated from Corning High School, where he was active in football, wrestling and vocational agriculture (FFA). After high school, Harold attended NWMSU and continued wrestling, football, and working through college, where he graduated with a bachelor of science in agriculture.

Harold married Joy Couts on June 16, 1963, after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University. He continued working for the Espey family at Farmers Produce and Farmers Elevator in Hopkins. In 1971, Harold and his brother, Neill, purchased the elevator. He and Neill saw a lot of growth in the fertilizer and chemicals industry and grew the business to eventually add locations across northern Missouri in Burlington Jct. and Rock Port.

Harold passed away Thursday morning, January 27, in Mesa. The family will hold a private burial service and plan a celebration of life later this summer near his birthday, June 15. Instead of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his honor to Northwest Missouri State University’s athletic department or the Harold “Hal” Wilmarth scholarship for agriculture science majors.