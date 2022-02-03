Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/27/2021. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices for SAM’s surveying and mapping, Car Quest and Oden Enterprises for road and bridge.

Accounts payables: A quote from Carpet Plus Bargain Barn, and a quote from Perfection Painting.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; commission to MTE for supplies; to Carpet Plus Bargain Barn for maintenance.

Public comment: none.

Accounts payable: Checks #79780-79876.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emergency management, Storm Spotter Training; Missouri Governor Michael Parson, appointment of Corey Herron to circuit court judge 4th circuit.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed current projects and prioritized bridge and tube projects for 2022.

Aaron Morris, IHP, discussed the boiler system in the courthouse. Suggestions were to insulate pipes in the basement, replace current thermostats with digital ones and install thermostatic vent radiators. The commission requested an itemized quote with a breakdown of each.

Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, discussed procedures for soft match bridge replacements. Bridge #0910002 in White Cloud Township, #0700001 in Jefferson Township, #0521004 in Green Township and #0261006 in Union Township. In one month, they should be ready to be put out for bid.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Governor Michael Parson announced the Honorable Corey K Herron was appointed to 4th Judicial Circuit Judge.

Pro-Serv has exhausted all possibilities with office fax machines in the Administration Center, which are only working at about 40 percent of the time. He believes something has changed within the phone system.

Perfection Painting and Pedersen and Claycamp submitted quotes for painting Judge Herron’s office. Quotes were also received from Carpet Plus Bargain Barn and Hineline for carpet. United Fiber presented a quote for conference phones. IHP sent quotes for repairs to the boiler.

Darrell Johnson, City of Graham mayor, stopped in to say they appreciated the ARPA fund which helped upgrade their water system.

Walker and Burns inspected the Courthouse boiler system and contacted Ron Wilson to look at the system and make suggestions.

Herron informed the commission his home office will be in Rock Port and Maryville will be a satellite office. He requested office furniture. The budget will be reviewed before decisions are made.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/3/2022.