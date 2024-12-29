The Northwest Missouri State Football Coaching Staff will have some additional new faces on the sideline come next fall, alongside some staff members returning from last season.

Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Collin Prosser is a new addition to John McMenamin’s staff, having served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Wayne State College. He has previous experience at Minnesota State, South Dakota and Morningside College.

“Coach Prosser is a masterful technician who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to developing student athletes. His extensive experience in leading some of the nation’s top offenses will be an invaluable asset to the Bearcats,” McMenamin said.

Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Jake Willrich is the last new addition for the Bearcats, and also has experience at Wayne State, serving as an assistant coach last season. He was a graduate assistant at Northwest in 2003 and 2004, and was an assistant coach at Nebraska-Kearney from 2014-2022.

“Coach Willrich brings extensive experience coaching special teams and the secondary in the MIAA, consistently producing some of the nation’s top performing units. With 18 years of coaching defensive backs, his ability to connect with student-athletes sets him apart as one of the best in the field,” McMenamin said.

McMenamin fills the rest of his staff with members from last season. Roberto Davis will move to defensive line coach after serving as running backs at Northwest since 2021, and JMychal Grau will remain in his role as director of equipment operations and tight ends coach.

Ryan Gent will serve as the recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Bearcats. Gent coached the wide receivers last season, where Luke Matthews led the MIAA in yards per catch at 19.13. He also has experience as a wide receiver coach at Abilene Christian and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Rounding out the full time coaching staff for the 2025 season is Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Chad Bostwick. He has been on the staff since 2011, having previously played as linebacker for Northwest from 2001 to 2004. He has coached 12 first-team all-MIAA linebackers the past 14 seasons.

“Coach Bostwick exemplifies what it means to be a Bearcat. His passion for the game and profound understanding of building and elevating an elite defense are unparalleled. With experience coaching and winning multiple national championships, he knows exactly what it takes to shape a championship-caliber defense. He leads with the same unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence that defined his playing career here,” McMenamin said.