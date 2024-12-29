Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announced December 20 that Dana Anderson, MSN, RN, CCRN, has been named chief operating officer at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Anderson has served in numerous leadership positions at Mosaic, most recently as president of Mosaic’s Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH) in St. Joseph. She will work alongside Scott Koelliker, who will continue as interim president of the Maryville’s facility.

“This is a full-circle moment for me. I was born at the hospital in Maryville, and I am honored to accept this position that will allow me to serve beside our caregivers and care for our patients, families and the community that I have loved my entire life,” says Anderson.

Her maiden name was Brown and she is 1997 Maryville High School graduate.

Anderson joined Mosaic in 2001 as a patient care associate, then transitioned into a nursing role in the critical units. In 2010, she became the director of nursing for LTACH, a hospital-within-a-hospital in St. Joseph. In 2014, she became the administrator of LTACH and is responsible for providing administrative leadership to nearly 75 caregivers that provide care to chronically and acutely ill patients who require an extended hospital stay.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. She also earned a master of science in nursing, Healthcare Leadership from Missouri Western State University.

Anderson will begin her role as COO on February 1, 2025.