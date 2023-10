The Maryville Citizens for Community Action met October 23. One of the attendees’ activities was to sign Christmas cards furnished by The Printery House, Conception. Part of the group signing the cards are front: Lisa Macali, NCED; Rita Wallinga, Young at Heart, Albany; Heather Griffith, City of Maryville; back: Dave McLaughlin. The cards will be distributed to area nursing homes to provide the residents with Christmas cheer.