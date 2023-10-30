Several items were approved to move forward with the construction of the visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park during the October 23 Maryville City Council meeting. The following contracts were approved.

• James Electric, LLC, Maryville, for materials and installation of an electrical system. $43,500.

• Strueby Plumbing and Trenching, Conception Jct, for materials and installation of plumbing. $14,880.

• Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Maryville, for materials and installation of the mechanical system. $37,310.

• Maryville Glass and Lock, Maryville, for materials and installation of doors and windows. $61,235.

The city is using funds from a MO Department of Economic Development ARPA grant that is $331,000, which was approved by the council. The total project is estimated at $666,601.

A request for food sales on city property by Baker and Sons Services was accepted. Sean Baker is looking to park his food truck on the north side of Fourth Street adjacent to the courthouse, and take up three stalls. He would be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 pm to 2 am. Baker will be selling doner kebabs, which is a Turkish dish.

A contract with Premier Pyrotechnics, Richland, was approved for the fireworks display on July 6, 2024 at Mozingo. The FY 24 budget includes $40,000 in the Mozingo fund and $5,000 in the general fund for fireworks.

A contract with Victor Insurance Managers, Bethesda, MD, was authorized for cyber liability insurance. The contract due for renewal will cost $11,625, which will be split amongst department funds in the budget.

A grant agreement with the Missouri Department of Economic Development through the Missouri ARPA community revitalization grant program was accepted for the downtown pedestrian alleyway project. The total project is estimated at $1,540,631, and the grant agreement provides $767,827. The remaining $772,804 includes private donations to complete expenses.

The council recommended approval to create an Enhanced Enterprise Zone in Nodaway County.

Surveying and Mapping, Maryville, was approved to create a utility easement geographic information system layer for $54,230. This will allow for improvements in identifying easement documentation and mapping.

A contract with Alum-Line, Cresco, IA, was authorized for the purchase and installation of an aluminum dump bed for an existing fleet vehicle for the public works department. Alum-Line provided a quote to install the aluminum dump bed with a four-ton hoist.

A rental contract with Central Power Systems and Services, Liberty, for a Liebherr R936 Excavator was accepted. There is a tree waste stockpile at the Maryville Transfer Station that exceeds the capabilities of city equipment. The cost will be a monthly rate of $7,976.50 for three months.

A contract with Placer Labs, Los Altos, CA, was approved for Placer.ai location analytics. Tourism staff has identified a need to track and study information on victor trends, trade areas and demographics in order to improve optimization of local infrastructure and amenities. The total cost is a $15,000 annual fee for two years.

The council also accepted the annual contract for animal control between the city and New Nodaway Humane Society. The total yearly contract is $73,200. Another annual contract with Nodaway County Economic Development was approved for economic development services for the cost of $60,000.

City Manager Greg McDanel will provide a report to the council at the next scheduled meeting.