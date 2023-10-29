By Morgan Guyer

Northwest Missouri State sophomore Drew Atkins was given his second MIAA men’s cross country athlete of the week award during the month of September.

The Kansas City native also broke a new school record in the 8,000-meter with a time of 23:45.7 at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invite on September 16 in Lincoln, NE. In just his second year, it would seem Atkins isn’t done yet.

The Northwest Cross Country and Track and Field teams have been some of the best in the MIAA and Division II in recent years. Being able to break a record for such a storied program creates pride for Atkins.

“Breaking the school record in anything is an incredible feeling because of how decorated our school is in any sport. It’s gratifying to know I’ve left my mark on Northwest with a couple of years to go. I’m thankful for Coach Cunningham and the team for pushing me so hard to achieve the record, because I wouldn’t be close without them,” Atkins said.

With such success with his legs, Atkins still sees his academic career as his number one priority at the end of the day.

“I can’t compete if I don’t do good in the classroom. I also recognize that someday I am not going to be able to run anymore, and I’ll have to go into a profession. As of right now, my major is computer science and I’d like to go into video game design. I don’t see that changing as I am super passionate about it,” Atkins said.

Atkins feels like he has already improved significantly in running, and also as a leader and fellow teammate from last year. He has been focused on leading by example and making sure the freshmen and transfers are comfortable in the program; helping them however he can.

“I have come to terms with not being able to p-r (personal record) every race, and knowing that sometimes it just isn’t your day. It’s about how you respond to that day that makes you better and allows you to improve,” he said.

Atkins most recently took second place at the Gans Creek Invitational on September 29 in Columbia. Now with the MIAA championships fast approaching on October 20, he has some goals for the rest of the season.

“I have some big goals for the rest of the season, and one of them is being able to help the team get to nationals. Our region is super stacked with great teams and runners, so we are going to have to be at our best,” Atkins said.