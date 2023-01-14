The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized Sydney Thummel, Columbia, formerly from Sheridan, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show held January 6-8 in Osage Beach.

The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to growing and expanding the association and creating new leaders within the industry.

Thummel has been active in MCA for well over a decade starting with the Missouri Junior Cattlemen’s Association and serving in leadership capacities.

After graduating college, Thummel joined the MCA staff as the manager of membership and now serves as the executive vice president of the Missouri Beef Industry Council. Thummel has a passion for youth engagement and empowering the next generation of beef cattle producers.“Thummel has dedicated the past several years to developing the next generation of cattle industry members,” said 2021 MCA President Patty Wood. “She is a very active member and is now focused on educating consumers about the products we produce.”