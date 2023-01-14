By Kathryn Rice

The Make It Maryville board is preparing to build upon its 2022 successes during the new year, said Holly Kay Cronk, chairperson.

Make It Maryville sponsored two open houses in 2022 with 28 businesses participating in the fall; a Makers Market in October; the Maryville Market which combined crafts and farmers market, Saturdays, June through September; and the inaugural year of the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. At Christmas, the organization sponsored the Tour of Lights and the Christmas movie matinee at The Hangar.

This year, Cronk said there are plans to extend the Maryville Market in The Hangar parking lot. It will start earlier in the season on Saturday, May 6 and go until Saturday, October 7. Last year, there were approximately 100 vendors throughout the season, with an average of 25 vendors per Saturday.

The Maryville Market will once again be closed on holiday weekends.

The last day of the Maryville Market, October 7, is the date of the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. Planning will begin in late February to make it bigger and better this year.

The Spring Open House is Saturday, April 1. Cronk is looking to change it up and is looking to bring in more local businesses. Cronk and others plan to contact businesses on a personal basis. Cronk believes the personal touch is what helps to make the events successful.

Make It Maryville is working on community involvement and seasonal events which will keep and bring people to Maryville. The group is working on a winter event to attract people to Maryville from outside the Nodaway County area, while they plan to keep seasonal interest in Maryville.

A new event will be the Make It Maryville Monday Night to be 6 pm, Monday, February 6, at The Pub. Board members will be introduced. They are Cronk, Vice Chair Tad Gordon, and board members: John McBride, Johnny Marriott and Adam Marriott.

The group wants to get feedback from the community. Cronk wants to use the gathering as a temperature check to see what community members feel is the biggest need in Maryville.

If anyone is interested in joining the committee, more information can be obtained at the Monday Night at The Pub event or contact Cronk at her business, Ferluknat at 805 S. Main.

Another project Cronk wants to work on is the helping of the home businesses who take part in the Maryville Market create a brand or logo for their business.

She plans to resurrect the Make It Maryville website.

Since October 3, 2022, Cronk has been part of the Don and Holly Breakfast Club on KNIM radio. The Make It Maryville hour is from 9 to 10 am, Monday through Friday. It brings in local leaders and people to talk about what’s happening in Maryville.

“I love Maryville,” Cronk said. “Ever since I arrived here June 1, 1985. Whatever we can do to promote Maryville and make it and Nodaway County a better place to live. Make It Maryville is out to achieve that.”