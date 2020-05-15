Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Commissioner Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/5/2020. The motion passed.

The following were approved: assessor fee report for April 2020; invoice from Schraeder Law Firm; requisitions: sheriff to Beemer Muffler for equipment; to Axon Enterprises for taser contract.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects. Reviewed documents on FEMA Bridge #0085006. Called Andy Macias and asked for more information.

Philip Auffert, trustee for Independence Township, called to have a reconstruction road inspected. The commission inspected Road #198 and gave recommendations of what is left to do to pass. Also inspected were Road #183 and a tube on Road #184 that will be replaced.

Invoices for bridge designs were received from Snyder and Associates. The commission called Andy Snyder to discuss and it came to an agreement to pay one of the invoices a month until paid in full.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer collector, reviewed a contract as presented by attorney, Ivan Schraeder. The contract was tabled until Tuesday, May 12 so all have an opportunity to review the contract in depth and present their thoughts for changes.

A landlord spoke with the commission regarding issues he is having with rural water service in the city of Parnell.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

Ron Scroggie, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, called to set a time to meet with the commission.

The commission inspected a bridge on Road #439 in Jackson Township.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 5/12/2020.