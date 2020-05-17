On May 10, the South Nodaway Class of 2020 was able to share the end of their high school experience with a graduation ceremony on the Longhorn football field in Barnard. Friends and family attended. Adjustments were made with family groups sitting together on the football field. Each graduate walked the stage, posed with their diploma for photos and moved their own tassel to signal graduation. Valedictorian Jaiden Flora addressed her graduation class. The experiences of the last couple of months has led her to the conclusion it is “up to us to find the good in everything.”