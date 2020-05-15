Nodaway-Holt seniors graduated on May 10 with a ceremony in the ampitheatre at the Graham Park. Family members sat in camping chairs and were grouped together with painted boxes on the ground, allowing family groups to observe social distancing. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony was not held in the gym and the seniors did not pass out roses to their loved ones, in an effort to minimize contact. Nodaway-Holt Valedictorian Sarah Morgan receives her diploma from Superintendent Jeff Blackford. Morgan recorded her speech to her class which was played during the ceremony.