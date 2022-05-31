Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/24/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Transfer of sick leave from employees to another employee.

Requisitions: Commission to IHP Industrial, Inc. for Courthouse boiler repairs paid through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

funds.

Public comment: None.

Accounts Payable: None.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Chamber email re: sponsorship for 2022 Annual Banquet, email from Missouri Association of Counties on county practices, Northwest Newsflash newsletter.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on projects.

Joe Baumli called in on behalf of the Maryville Host Lions regarding what the commission needed in regard to the Lions’ request for ARPA funds. The Lions will pull together the information and call in to set a time to meet with the commission.

Walker reported that he looked at a roof leak at the Courthouse. An employee of Geist Heating and A/C reported that he will need to do work on the heat compressor and he will be back at a later date to work on it.

Rex Wallace, representing the Nodaway County Fair Board, and Dana Auffert, Extension, met with the commissioners to get permission to utilize the open area on the third floor for 4-H displays. The Commission approved this for July 6-18.

Wallace, Assessor; Marilyn Jenkins, Collector/Treasurer and Sheriff Randy Strong came in to discuss transfer of sick leave between employees. It was decided that should this need to happen, the office holder would meet with the commission prior to any leave being transferred.

Matt Saville, Enel, returned a call to discuss CART road usage by maintenance personnel.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jenkins presented a certified copy of order which authorizes the collector/treasurer to abate from the delinquent tax rolls personal property in accordance with the provisions of Statute 140.120, RSMo.

The Commission inspected Roads #462, #463, #405 and #408 all in Jackson Township and Road #305 and Bridge #0295003 in Polk Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/31/2022.