The Maryville City Council approved the first steps in the renovation of the city hall at their May 23 meeting.

The council agreed to a contract with EL Crawford Construction LLC, St. Joseph, to renovate the north side of the top floor, reopening windows and creating new office space for $84,000. The 2021-22 budget for this was $100,000. The Maryville City Hall was constructed in 1938. In 1982, there was a remodel. There are 15-18 city staff members in offices inside the facility.

The other business item in the open session of the meeting was the Nodaway County Fair, July 14-16. Rex Wallace, long time fair board member, spoke to the council about the street closures and the carnival non-compete rules of food trucks setting up within the fair area. He also thanked the council for the city paying half of the liability insurance. The council approved the street closures.

Reports included Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland giving a progress update on the South Main Improvement project, which he noted was still ahead of schedule. He also spoke about the request for proposals for the water treatment pilot plant to be opened May 25 and there are planned alleyway improvement bids of 600 linear feet to be opened June 7.

Councilman John McBride announced about the many activities to be at The Hangar this weekend to celebrate the opening of the movie “Top Gun.”

Mayor Tye Parsons said he attended the Chamber’s legislative coffee which was informative and discovered there were more applications opening for ARPA money that the city might explore.

The council went into closed session for the topics of two real estate dealings and personnel.