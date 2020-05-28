Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/21/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Two invoices to Sanders Automotive, Inc.; requisitions: road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager, MoDOT newsletter.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects.

Spoke with Jim Knox, Norris Quarries, as well as several haulers, regarding CART Rock delivery invoices. The county would like to have the CART road numbers listed on the tickets.

Re-construction Road #2020-1, that is Road #446, Jackson Township, was changed from one mile to a half mile and was approved by the commission.

White Cloud Township resident discussed the intersection of 330th and H.

The commission spoke with Alice Schieffer, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, about the remaining CDBG funds. Funds would have to be used by December 31, 2021, three years from the award date. A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, to discuss two bridges in Jackson Township that qualify. Also discussed Bridge #287. Macias resent the bridge information over for Ed Walker and the commission to review for approval and set the bid date for at 1:30 pm, June 16. Snyder & Associates will advertise the bridge bid information and put it out in the proper forums.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

The commission inspected a tube on Road #704 in Jefferson Township and tubes on Road #1009 and BRO Bridge 074(61) on Road #1039 in the Washington Township.

Geist Heating & Cooling was called regarding an air conditioner issue at the Administration Center.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 5/28/2020.