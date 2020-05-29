College Softball Rankings Map, 2016-2020

“Normally college softball would dominate ESPN coverage this time of year. Most teams had played between 25 and 30 games by the time the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. This proportional symbol map displays the college softball teams that have amassed the highest rankings over the past five years (2016-20). 25 pts. are awarded for finishing a season ranked #1, 24 for #2, 23 for #3, etc. 125 points would be the maximum possible if a team ranked #1 each year. The largest symbols include Oklahoma, UCLA, Washington, Florida & LSU.”