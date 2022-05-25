Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/17/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Temporary catering liquor license for Black Pony.

Requisitions: None.

Public Comment: None.

Accounts Payable: None.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: WIOA number breakdown, sheriff inmate report for April.

The commission attended the legislative breakfast put together by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by United Fiber, with guest speakers State Representative Allen Andrews and Senator Dan Hageman.

David Baird stopped in to discuss a CART road agreement he is reviewing for utilities when entering county roadways. Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction, stopped in to discuss an email on MoDOT rock quality specifications.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, went over the upcoming tax sale information and gave updates on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) reporting.

Judge Robert Rice updated the commission on the process he is working through to establish the Mental Health Initiative with the five counties.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, stopped in to discuss his plan for interns. Phillips has hired two interns and proposes to pay them on a bi-weekly basis.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director of NWMO Regional Council of Governments, sent a CDBG form, section 504, to fill out on each property the county owns.

A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates regarding any current/final invoice to Emery Sapp and Sons on BRO-Bo74(62) Bridge. Macias discussed the new MoDOT updates to the BRO program and sent the bridge deficiency rating list.

The commission inspected the intersection of Road #465 and #405 on the Polk/Jackson Township lines. An email was sent to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding temporary signage due to increased traffic.

The commission discussed rock with several residents of Jackson Township and Nodaway County. A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, for ideas on soft road spots.

Reviewed a quote provided from IHP Industrial, Inc. No decision was made, a call will be put in to Aaron Morriss from IHP on Tuesday to discuss the option of repair or replace the Courthouse boiler.

Discussed the requirements for Road and Bridge crew members to have a CDL license.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/24/2022.