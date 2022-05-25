10 Squared Women donated $8,500 to the Abrielle Neff Foundation on May 16. At the presentation were Judy Frueh, 10 Squared Women representative, Elly and Brenda Neff, Abrielle Neff Foundation, and Amanda Twaddle, 10 Squared Women leader.

The Abrielle Neff Foundation gives stuffed animals, coloring and activity books, crayons and markers for children in the emergency room, operating room and on the floor at five hospitals in Maryville, Fairfax, Albany, Clarinda, IA, and Red Oak, IA. This was also the second year the foundation gave six scholarships to seniors.