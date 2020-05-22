Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/14/2020. The motion passed.

The following were approved: invoice from Kizer Collision, Inc.; requisitions, sheriff to Hy-Vee, Graves Food and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; road and bridge to Metal Culverts for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager, Census 2020 updates, email from a resident of PolkTownship, Tenaska Clear Creek Wind press release, Hopkins Township financial statement, treasurer’s summary of settlement report for April

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects.

Tom Patterson, administrator and Tabitha Frank, nursing supervisor, both of Nodaway County Health, presented COVID -19 updates for the United States, State of Missouri and Nodaway County. An update was given on Nodaway County, surrounding counties and the state of Missouri as a whole. Patterson stated that we are coming to a crucial period for the county due to businesses reopening.

A resident discussed an issue with trees that were cut on a creek that runs on his property that is creating issues for his property and a county bridge on Road #591 in Polk Township. A call was put in to Tyler Brooks with Enel – White Cloud Wind project to discuss the issue.

At 10:02 am, Stiens made a motion to go into closed session pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel. All were in favor. The commission voted out of that closed session at 10:33.

The commission spoke with Kasey White, Core Adjusting, regarding insurance claim #PR19-0044328-1. White thought he should have it wrapped up next week.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, spoke with the commission regarding questions she has had coming her way regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds. A letter from Judge Roger Prokes was received increased need for courthouse cleaning due to COVID-19. Packets for the CARES Act funds are being put together to mail out to all taxing entities at the end of the week. Patton is working to get the information up on the county webpage.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

The commission inspected Roads #234, #233 and #231 in Independence Township and the intersection of Roads #501 and #492 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 5/21/2020.