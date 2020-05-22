Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson, announced May 21 three additional individuals who reside in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 11 confirmed cases for the county.

The three males, ages 20-30, 50-60, and 60-70, were tested outside of Nodaway County, are asymptomatic and being isolated separately. If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact and not at risk.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877.435.8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.