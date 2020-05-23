Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces a twelfth Nodaway County, Missouri resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The affected individual is a female between 80-89 years of age, and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is isolated in a private home.

If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact and not at risk.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.