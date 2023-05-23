Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/11/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to J & A Traffic Products, Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC and Rush Printing Company, Inc.

Checks: #82543-82567

Requisitions: Commission to Maryville Glass and Lock for building maintenance.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: road and bridge fuel and equipment report for April 2023; Sheriff report for April 2023.

John Schenkel, trustee of Polk Township, called regarding road rock issues. Schenkel requested the commission to go look at a road and look at the rock quality.

The commission reviewed and signed a City of Maryville letter of support to the Missouri Department of Economic Development in support of the Community Revitalization Round II Grant to construct the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project.

The Subaward Agreement for Nodaway County was reviewed and signed for County Jail Maintenance & Improvements Grant.

A call was put in to Greg Seifert, Creal Clark & Seifert, regarding invoices sent for payment. Invoices were already paid, information on dates of payment were given to Seifert to check into.

The commission reviewed a quote supplied by Maryville Glass and Lock to replace two doors at the Courthouse. Calls were made to Kizer Collision and Towing, Pitzenbarger Auto Body and Walker Auto Body for quotes on painting the doors before install.

The commission attended the Legislative Coffee held by the Maryville Greater Chamber of Commerce.

Board member, Jakob Cordell, Green Township, called in to discuss CART Rock roads within Green Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering sales representative, called the commission to discuss the new round of funds for bridges.

Aaron McVicker, McClure Engineering sales representative, discussed the new round of funds for bridges.

Adam Stratton, Acciona and Anna Kimbrell, Husch Blackwell, stopped in to discuss set back regulations.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/18/2023.