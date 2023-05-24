American Cornhole League, Ranked Singles – 2023

Cornhole or ‘bag toss’ is seen often these days on ESPN. The per capita production of this year’s Top 1,000 ranked singles players of American Cornhole League (ACL) results in a spatial distribution that highlights the Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. Delaware leads, followed by Idaho, New Hampshire, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. In terms of total number of ranked players, Pennsylvania has 74, followed closely by Ohio (70), Florida (69). California (55) and Michigan (54).