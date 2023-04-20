Maxine Marie Griffin, 89, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 27, 1933, in Grant City, to Ray and Mercedes Wood Toms.

She was married to Roger Shipman. He preceded her in death. She married Otto Griffin and they spent many years together. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Mrs. Griffin worked at Gee Cee Cap factory in Grant City.

She attended Isadora Church of Christ.

Funeral services were Wednesday, April 19 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City. Burial was in the Isadora Cemetery, Grant City.

Arrangements were under the direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home.