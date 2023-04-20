Nancy Darlene Weldon Patton, 80, Plano, TX died from pancreatic cancer on April 5, 2023 at Faith Presbyterian Hospice, T. Boone Pickens Center, Dallas, TX.

She was born December 16, 1942 at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Loree Weldon, Barnard.

She graduated Class of 1960, South Nodaway High School, Barnard. She graduated with a bachelor of science in business and a music minor from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville in 1964.

Darlene was a high school business teacher for two years in Glenwood, IA before starting a 30 year career with IBM in sales support positions in Omaha, Minneapolis, Dallas and Tulsa. After retiring from IBM, she held marketing positions with SpaceCom Systems, GTE/Verizon and Sprint.

On October 17, 1970 Darlene married Donald Patton at St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston, NE, her high school sweetheart since 1956.

Darlene was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Plano, TX. She was a member of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority, Plano Carpenter Recreation Center and held a Texas real estate license.

A private family funeral mass will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel, Plano, TX with Interment at a later date. Memorials may be made to Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251, www.faithpreshospice.org/ support/ or a charity of donor’s choice.