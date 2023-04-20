Denis William Wiles, 58, Maryville, formerly of Alabama, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 21, 1964, in Bell Flower, CA, and graduated from high school there.

He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was on active duty for four years, stationed at Ft. Rucker in Alabama. He received his A&P certification and worked for 21 years for a civilian contractor at Ft. Rucker as an airframe mechanic.

He attended the Connect Church in New Brockton, AL, and was a former member of the Masonic Lodge.

On June 14, 2000, he married Cynthia June “Cindy” Pruittcin Brundidge, AL.

Mr. Wiles’ body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held later in Alabama.

Memorials are suggested to Mosaic Home Health and Hospice, 2024 S. Main St., Suite 102, Maryville, MO, 64468.

