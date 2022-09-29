Max Elbert Bartram – Husband, Father, Educator – age 87, passed away September 20, 2022.

Max was born November 3, 1934, in Kit Carson, CO and spent the first year of his life in Cheyenne Wells, CO. He moved to Skidmore in 1935 and then to Colorado in 1957.

His parents were Edith Mae Miller and Elmer Ellis Bartram, he had one brother, Maurice.

In 1952, he graduated from Skidmore High School, attended Northwest Missouri State University graduating with a degree in music and education in 1957. He attended the University of Colorado and in 1963 graduated with a master’s degree in counseling.

He began his career with Denver Public Schools in 1957. In 1957 to 1980 he taught at Montclair Elementary School where he touched the lives of many students. Then in 1980 to 1992 he worked in the Office of Employee Benefits where he helped many DPS teachers retire.

As a teacher advocate, he was president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association from 1970 to 1972. He was also a lifetime member of the Colorado Education Association (CEA) as well as the National Education Association (NEA). Max was proud of the fact that he was awarded the Lion Advocacy Award in 1984 by CEA.

He was also employed by the Denver Post 1961 to 1982.

On August 27, 1955, he and Ann were married in Maryville. They became parents to Celia Ann (Jeff Styer), Marlene Elise (Elmer) Becker and Mark Edmond (Janet Taylor). Grandparents to Eryn (Chuck) Rider, Kyle Hoisington, Dean Hoisington (Kyle West) and great grandparents to Kaylin and Charli Rider. Kaylin and Charli will forever remember Grandpa Max wiggling his ears.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 11 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church, 18000 E Arapahoe Road, Aurora CO.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church, 18000 E Arapahoe Road, Aurora CO. Livestreaming of the service can be found at ourladyofloreto.org.

Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Maryville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church or The Denver Teachers’ Club in Max’s name to 1617 S Acoma St, Denver CO 80223.