Floyd Richard Jones, 82, Skidmore, died at home on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, October 7, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Skidmore.

The burial with full military honors will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.