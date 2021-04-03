During a March 31 meeting, with five of the seven members present, the Maryville School Board voted to rescind the mask mandate that the school had implemented at the beginning of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht opened the discussion with the staff survey noting 70 percent of the elementary staff is ready to get rid of the mandatory mask rule. The other two buildings’ staff members have similar views.

“I’m tired of them. We’re all tired of them,” noted Albrecht.

She also shared the CDC and state’s DESE guidelines which noted if an individual wearing a mask and is not closer than three feet of a infected person, there is no quarantine of the masked person.

All five of the board members spoke about the scenarios that could play out with the diverse ages of students for the remaining 35 days of in-person school including, high school events such as graduation, state contests and athletic events that could affect their attendance.

A motion was made to rescind the mask mandate effective today and a call for a vote found the tally to be 2-2 so Board President Jason Haer cast the deciding vote in favor of the motion. Albrecht noted that the three in favor of the motion did not constitute a quorum of the board and was announced to be a failed motion.

However, directly after the open meeting adjourned, Albrect checked with legal counsel who said the motion passed as a majority of those voting was in favor.

So as of April 1, there will be no mask mandate at any Maryville School’s buildings or events.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, vaccines are available and the final Phase 3, which is open to all Missouri adults, age 18 and over, opens Friday, April 9.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 25.2 percent or 5,566 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of the vaccine. As of March 30, a total of 9,182 total doses have been given. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 25.2 percent for first doses.

Nodaway County health officials are urging individuals to register for future vaccine clinics through Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville link: myMLC.com/vaccine. For those who don’t have access to the internet, the health center can be called at 660.562.2755 to leave your name and contact number for future vaccination clinics or if you have questions on the vaccinations.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from March 22 to March 29 are given as 15 new cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. There is currently no one hospitalized with 16 active cases in the county.