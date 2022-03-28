The City of Maryville leadership announced the hiring of Matthew Smith as public works director.

Smith is currently the street superintendent for the City of Ogallala, NE, and has 20 years of experience working in local government. Prior to Ogallala, Smith spent over a decade working for the City of North Platte, NE, as an engineering technician and project manager. He completed his associate’s degree in civil engineering technology in 1997 and is set to complete his bachelor’s degree in public administration in December 2022.

The public works director position, last held by CE Goodall, is responsible for managing and overseeing all the activities, projects and operations of the public works department including street maintenance, water/wastewater maintenance and central garage. He will begin his duties on March 31.

“Building a strong foundation of relationships is vital to delivering effective public services and projects,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to working with the public works teams and interacting with the citizens of Maryville.”