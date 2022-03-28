Northwest Missouri State University has announced the promotions and tenure appointments of 18 faculty members.

The promotion and tenure applications were approved March 17 by the Regents.

“It was an honor and privilege to be a part of the promotion and tenure of these 18 individuals who are excellent representatives of the kind of quality faculty that Northwest embraces,” Northwest Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman said. “Their portfolios are indicative of the years of work and dedication that our faculty give to the students and our university on a daily basis. They have my deepest gratitude and respect.”

Faculty receiving promotions and tenure are listed below with their academic disciplines and new ranks, which become effective at the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

Faculty receiving promotions:

• Dr. Casey Abington, professor of economics in the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business

• Dr. Joni Adkins, professor of computer science and information systems in the school of computer science and information systems

• John Carr, senior instructor of emergency and disaster management in the department of humanities and social sciences

• Dr. Shelly Hiatt, professor of counseling in the school of health science and wellness

• Dr. Jenny Rytting, professor of English in the department of language, literature and writing

• Richard Sonnenmoser, professor of English in the department of language, literature and writing

• Brian Swink, senior instructor of mathematics and statistics in the department of mathematics and statistics

Faculty receiving promotions and tenure:

• Dr. Johannah Baugher, associate professor of professional education in the school of education

• Dr. Ashley Black, associate professor of English in the department of language, literature and writing

• Dr. Luke Campbell, associate professor of political science in the department of humanities and social sciences

• Dr. Tolina Fufa, associate professor of economics in the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business

• Dr. Arghya “Raj” Goswami, associate professor of geology in the department of natural sciences

• Dr. Jessica Gracey, associate professor of political science in the department of humanities and social sciences

• Alex Kirt, associate professor of mass media in the school of communication and mass media

• Dr. Jodie Leiss, associate professor of health and physical education in the school of health science and wellness

• Dr. Devlin Scofield, associate professor of history in the department of humanities and social sciences

• Dr. Everett Singleton, associate professor of professional education in the school of education

• Sarah Sipling, associate professor of art in the department of fine and performing arts

To receive tenure and promotion, faculty members must demonstrate sustained excellence in teaching and professional development, scholarship and creative activities, and show service and student support by submitting a portfolio documenting accomplishment in these areas. Tenure is an arrangement under which a faculty member remains employed with an institution of higher education until he or she resigns, retires or is discharged.

Faculty are eligible to apply for tenure and promotion to the rank of associate professor after four years in the rank of assistant professor at Northwest. The rank of full professor is granted to faculty members who have served a minimum of five years in the rank of associate professor at Northwest. Faculty members serving within the rank of instructor for a minimum of six years at Northwest are eligible to apply for promotion to the rank of senior instructor.