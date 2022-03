The Maryville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Maryville Forum, Nodaway News Leader, KXCV-KRNW, that is Bearcat public media, KVVL and Nodaway County Economic Development, is hosting a Candidate Forum.

This event will be held at 7 pm, Tuesday, March 29 at the Maryville Community Center.

The forum will involve candidates for Maryville City Council and Maryville School Board plus information about a local sales tax initiative.