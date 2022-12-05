Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for the second period in a row.

This national distinction celebrates Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Our number one priority is to provide a safe patient care experience,” said Debbie Hoffman, vice president of patient services at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “I am proud to work for an organization where teamwork and collaboration has helped us build a strong safety culture — getting a Grade A is a true testament to our staff’s commitment to those we serve.”

“Once again, we are honored to earn this distinction which serves as external validation that Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is a great place to receive high quality care,” said Nate Blackford, president at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our physicians, nurses and all caregivers and the importance they place on patient safety each and every day — I could not be more proud of our team.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is one of 14 hospitals in the state of Missouri to receive the “A” grade out of 63 eligible hospitals. To see Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.