Nancy Rickabaugh donated two toys to Today’s Civic Women’s Toys for Tots of Nodaway County, November 21 at the Nodaway News Leader’s office.

NNL is offering a $5 credit toward a subscription with the donation of a toy. Rickabaugh took advantage of the offer to renew her subscription.

NNL will accept monetary donations or toys through December 22 for the Toys for Tots campaign.