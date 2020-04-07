Physical Therapy+ is continuing to adapt to our current global pandemic and working to care for all new referrals and current patients in a safe and effective manner.

Physical therapy and occupational therapy services have been identified by the US Department of Homeland Security as essential healthcare providers during this global pandemic.

Physical and occupational therapists can help triage injury and provide intervention that may keep people out of doctor’s offices, clinics and emergency rooms. This will not only free up medical teams to treat those impacted by COVID-19 but also reduce the risk of those patients by keeping them out of high-risk locations.

The Maryville clinic will remain open and will continue to see patients in-person. The therapists are communicating with every patient’s medical team collaboratively to ensure the best treatment recommendations in this challenging time.

The clinic has enacted stringent measures to ensure our in-clinic environments are safe:

• Rigorous cleaning and sanitizing

• Diligent screening of all patients and employees by the most up-to-date CDC guidelines

• Eliminating waiting rooms by asking patients to wait in their cars until their appointment time

• Easy access to handwashing, hand sanitizer and masks if needed

• Social distancing of all equipment and people inside the clinic space

• Minimizing the number of people in clinic at any given time

• Extending schedules if needed to space out patients and appointment times

The ARC Physical Therapy+ clinic also offers telehealth physical and occupational therapy visits. Telehealth allows the licensed therapy team to connect with patients through video and audio from the safety of their home through a secure, HIPPA-compliant platform.

Many commercial insurance plans are now offering telehealth rehab as a covered service. For any individual whose insurance does not yet cover telehealth therapy, the clinic has discounted the self-pay rate dramatically to $50 per visit.