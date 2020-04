Two Maryville churches have adjusted how their community meals are to be handled.

Both the First United Methodist Church and St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church have gone to curbside pick-up for the once-a-week meals.

St. Gregory’s Manna Kitchen is from 5 to 6 pm, Mondays, and is a freewill offering.

FUMC’s ChOW is from 5 to 6 pm, Wednesdays, and is also a freewill offering.