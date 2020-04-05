Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces a second Nodaway County, Missouri resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The affected individual is a male between 30-39 years of age, and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is quarantined in a private home.

If you are not contacted by a county or state health official, you are not considered a close contact with this person and not at increased risk for this virus.

The health department urges the public to stay at home, to avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people, to maintain six (6) feet of separation for social distancing, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.