After 29 years of service to the City of Maryville, Sharon Espey is scheduled to retire on February 2.

Espey has served as the accounts payable clerk since February of 1995.

A retirement reception in her honor will be held from 2 to 4 pm, Friday, February 2 at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility. All family, friends, coworkers and well-wishers are welcome to attend.

She was born and raised in Barnard. She and her husband, Ben, were married 47 years before his death. They have two children, Jennifer Miller and Jared Espey. Their daughter Jennifer has three children, Jessi, Wyatt and Justin Miller. Son Jared has three children, Sam Jones, Will and Jolee Espey.

Upon retirement, Espey plans to spend more time with family and travel.

“It will be hard to leave my work family, I have loved working for the city and will miss everyone I have had the pleasure of working with in my 29 years,” said Espey.

Northwest Missouri State University graduate Sonya Stickelman will be the new accounts payable clerk. Stickelman started training with Espey in October 2023 to ensure a smooth transition upon Espey’s retirement.