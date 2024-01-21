The first BOSS Coffee of 2024 will be at 8:15 am, Tuesday, January 23 at the Maryville Public Library.

The gathering, which is slated each month, will be helpful for small business owners and entrepreneurs, who are looking to begin new business ventures.

This month’s topic, “Building a balanced business,” led by Adam Summers, 413 Machining and Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, will also feature a panel discussion with local business owners. The conversation of the roundtable will be some of the “Lessons learned in beginning a business.”

The seminars are free of charge and are planned for the following dates and topics:

• Tuesday, February 27, Business Marketing: Discovering & connecting with my market

• Wednesday, March 27, Business Strategies: Best tip/tools to streamline operations

• Wednesday, April 24, Tax Deductions & Book Tips: Financing my business & navigate taxes

• Wednesday, May 22, Customer Service & Building Culture: Top three tips for outstanding customer service

• Wednesday, June 26, How to Build a Team: Hiring quality people.