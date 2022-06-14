Mozingo Lake Golf Course hosted the Missouri Golf Association Junior Tournament June 6-7. Ages 12-18 played on the Sechrest 18, a par 72 course, while 8-12 year olds played on the Watson 9, a nine-hole par 35 course designed by former PGA golfer and Missouri native Tom Watson.

In the 10-11 boys group, Colin Hoffmann finished tied for first, shooting 73, +3, over the two days. Joe Snyders finished in second in the 12-13 boys group, shooting 203 over the two days at +61. In the 14-15 boys group, Jack Dinsdale finished in fifth with a 179, +35. Jacob Scott shot the low round of the tournament on day two with a 70, -2. He finished in second in the 16-18 boys group, totaling a 150, +6.

Casey Phillips finished third in the 14-15 girls group, shooting a 234, +90. Cailyn Auffert shot a 193, +49 to finish in sixth place in the 16-18 girls group.